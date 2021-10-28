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Emergency Wednesday Broadcast: NPR Confirms Record Number of Americans Hospitalized With Blood Clots, Heart Attacks, & Other Illnesses Following Covid Vax - FULL SHOW 10/27/21
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590 views • October 28, 2021
In the last 16 months, thousands of medical experts warned that experimental Covid-19 vaccines would trigger myocarditis, ADE, & other deadly reactions! Despite all this, the Pfizer-controlled FDA has announced plans to begin injecting children as young as FIVE with the deadly cocktail! Tune in & spread this link if you want survive.
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