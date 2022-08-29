4 Signs of an Authoritarian Regime

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Using the wisdom and warnings of the Founders, it should be pretty obvious that we don’t live in the “land of the free.” Instead, an arbitrary government that keeps growing and growing - and growing - the very definition of a tyranny.
Path to Liberty: Aug 29, 2022
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