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Comic Corner: Fate/Grand Order Fancomic: Halloween Reunion
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11 views • December 18, 2021
Ladies, Gentlemen, and irreparably mentally ill...
We here at Moonliightartist, present to you, Comic Corner!!
This is a new series featuring any "fancomics" and original work we create.
Furthermore, we'll be showcasing the process of inking and shading them.
For this episode, is a Halloween themed, comic, based on the hit-mobile Gacha game, Fate/Grand Order!!!
It may be out of season, but we couldn't let our dear viewers miss out on the horror or hilarity of our artwork!
You can support us, and follow our socials @:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://il.ink/Moonliightartist
Music:
Half Mystery by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5026-half-mystery
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Killers by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3952-killers
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Edm Detection Mode by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4987-edm-detection-mode
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Fate/Grand Order Original Soundtrack:
Songs used:
321
116
103
We here at Moonliightartist, present to you, Comic Corner!!
This is a new series featuring any "fancomics" and original work we create.
Furthermore, we'll be showcasing the process of inking and shading them.
For this episode, is a Halloween themed, comic, based on the hit-mobile Gacha game, Fate/Grand Order!!!
It may be out of season, but we couldn't let our dear viewers miss out on the horror or hilarity of our artwork!
You can support us, and follow our socials @:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://il.ink/Moonliightartist
Music:
Half Mystery by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5026-half-mystery
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Killers by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3952-killers
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Edm Detection Mode by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4987-edm-detection-mode
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Fate/Grand Order Original Soundtrack:
Songs used:
321
116
103
Keywords
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