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Peacefully Withdrawing from the Matrix (Identifying the Probems & Creative Solutions)
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162 views • November 27, 2020
This video connects the dots of how the following 4 Worldwide Projects when completed will begin the process of ending FREE WILL for all humans who comply:
1. Artificial Intelligence
2. Use of Smart Phone
3. Living/working in community with 5G
4. Acceptance of Nano Chipped Vaccine (COVID)
The completion of the 4 worldwide projects above launches the human collective in to the next phase of "Team Dark's" plan which is a TRANSHUMANISTIC (part human / part computer) TECHNOCRATIC (CENTRALIZED) SATANIC TOTALITARIAN NEW WORLD ORDER.
The second half of the video covers the SOLUTIONS and gives ideas of what everyone should be doing right now to PREPARE while we still have a little freedom remaining to travel and acquire resources. Our recommended priority list of solutions includes:
1. Know Your Identity in Christ
2. Get out of the Cities
3. Get Land with fresh water, rich soil and heirloom seeds
4. Acquire physical tangible goods (gold, silver, tools, stored food, etc)
5. Disconnect and get away from the POWER GRID
6. Form Micro Community with People you Love & Trust
The first solution above is by far the most important one. When one truly self discovers their inherent divinity, the control tactics of team dark lose their grip such as: death, fear, separation, etc ....... and we realize we are here for only a temporary visit to fulfill a divine purpose :)
ADDITIONAL SUPPORTIVE LINKS
I want to share a very supportive link from Dr. Carrie Madej who gives tremendous credibility to my message as a highly respected medical doctor, especially on the vaccine issue. Here is the link for her interview (1 hour 5 min): https://www.brighteon.com/d8cca27e-9c96-4e57-98f6-9b1f85ba0c7f
Here is a leaked video Briefing to the CIA explaining how the vaccines will be able to CONTROL BEHAVIOR (4 min): https://video.parler.com/Fj/Mn/FjMnA5KsPCs8.mp4
1. Artificial Intelligence
2. Use of Smart Phone
3. Living/working in community with 5G
4. Acceptance of Nano Chipped Vaccine (COVID)
The completion of the 4 worldwide projects above launches the human collective in to the next phase of "Team Dark's" plan which is a TRANSHUMANISTIC (part human / part computer) TECHNOCRATIC (CENTRALIZED) SATANIC TOTALITARIAN NEW WORLD ORDER.
The second half of the video covers the SOLUTIONS and gives ideas of what everyone should be doing right now to PREPARE while we still have a little freedom remaining to travel and acquire resources. Our recommended priority list of solutions includes:
1. Know Your Identity in Christ
2. Get out of the Cities
3. Get Land with fresh water, rich soil and heirloom seeds
4. Acquire physical tangible goods (gold, silver, tools, stored food, etc)
5. Disconnect and get away from the POWER GRID
6. Form Micro Community with People you Love & Trust
The first solution above is by far the most important one. When one truly self discovers their inherent divinity, the control tactics of team dark lose their grip such as: death, fear, separation, etc ....... and we realize we are here for only a temporary visit to fulfill a divine purpose :)
ADDITIONAL SUPPORTIVE LINKS
I want to share a very supportive link from Dr. Carrie Madej who gives tremendous credibility to my message as a highly respected medical doctor, especially on the vaccine issue. Here is the link for her interview (1 hour 5 min): https://www.brighteon.com/d8cca27e-9c96-4e57-98f6-9b1f85ba0c7f
Here is a leaked video Briefing to the CIA explaining how the vaccines will be able to CONTROL BEHAVIOR (4 min): https://video.parler.com/Fj/Mn/FjMnA5KsPCs8.mp4
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