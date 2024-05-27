⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (27 May 2024) ▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 125th Mechanised Brigade and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka and Granov (Kharkov region). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled near Glubokoye and Volchansk (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 318 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two armoured fighting vehicles. In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle were neutralised. ▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Ivanovka (Kharkov region) and took more advantageous lines. Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 14th and 66th mechanised brigades near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, three counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled near Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 405 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, and five motor vehicles. In the course of counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two 122-mm Bastion MLRS combat vehicles were neutralised. ▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigade, 105th, and 118th territorial defence brigades near Razdolovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to more than 460 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer. In addition, two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed. ▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Netaylovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade and 24th Mechanised Brigade near Semyonovka and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 47th, and 110th mechanised brigades were repelled near Ocheretino, Solovyovo, and Umanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 335 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles. In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M102 light towed howitzer were neutralised. ▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer. ▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 37th Marines Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Veseloye (Kherson region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 114 areas during the day. Air defence units shot down six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 14 U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, as well as 44 unmanned aerial vehicles. 📊 In total, 603 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,700 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,172 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,318 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,887 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,027 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

