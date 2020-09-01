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The Death of Political Correctness | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
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22 views • September 01, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3136/the-death-of-political-correctness-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3136-the-death-of-political-correctness-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Throughout Western Civilization, Truth is the new hate speech. As terrorist events leave blood on the streets, American college students flee micro-aggressions - demanding safe spaces and hug-rooms to make it through their daily existence.
Stefan Molyneux and Bill Whittle look at the recent Paris Terrorist Attack, the backlash against Islam in Western Countries, the current political climate, the Syrian Refugee Crisis, the denial of reality at the University of Missouri, the devastating impact of the welfare state, the revolting scourge of liberalism, the rise of Donald Trump and much much more!
For more from Bill Whittle check out: https://www.billwhittle.com
Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative
On the Brink of War and Economic Collapse | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3136-the-death-of-political-correctness-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Throughout Western Civilization, Truth is the new hate speech. As terrorist events leave blood on the streets, American college students flee micro-aggressions - demanding safe spaces and hug-rooms to make it through their daily existence.
Stefan Molyneux and Bill Whittle look at the recent Paris Terrorist Attack, the backlash against Islam in Western Countries, the current political climate, the Syrian Refugee Crisis, the denial of reality at the University of Missouri, the devastating impact of the welfare state, the revolting scourge of liberalism, the rise of Donald Trump and much much more!
For more from Bill Whittle check out: https://www.billwhittle.com
Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative
On the Brink of War and Economic Collapse | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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