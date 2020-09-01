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The Death of Political Correctness | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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22 views • September 01, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3136/the-death-of-political-correctness-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3136-the-death-of-political-correctness-bill-whittle-and-stefan-molyneux

Throughout Western Civilization, Truth is the new hate speech. As terrorist events leave blood on the streets, American college students flee micro-aggressions - demanding safe spaces and hug-rooms to make it through their daily existence.

Stefan Molyneux and Bill Whittle look at the recent Paris Terrorist Attack, the backlash against Islam in Western Countries, the current political climate, the Syrian Refugee Crisis, the denial of reality at the University of Missouri, the devastating impact of the welfare state, the revolting scourge of liberalism, the rise of Donald Trump and much much more!

For more from Bill Whittle check out: https://www.billwhittle.com

Special Thanks to Anonymous Conservative!
Website: http://www.anonymousconservative.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/anonymous-conservative

On the Brink of War and Economic Collapse | Bill Whittle and Stefan Molyneux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY-ueR0OLlQ

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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freedompoliticsstefan molyneuxbill whittlefreedomain radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy