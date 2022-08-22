MUST HEAR****PRESS YOUR WAY****POEM

We must all 'PRESS' our way toward Christ Yashaya no matter what. Don't give up brothers and sisters in Christ. We must spiritual fight, pray for one another, love one another and stand for Christ like never before. Be encouraged in Christ all of you that are truly of Christ Yashaya....he will never leave nor forsake his people.

Philippians 3:14

I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of Ahayah in Christ Yashaya.If you don't know Christ, Repent to him while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Time is running out. If you do not know Christ hebrew name please watch video on this platform titled, "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST".

Visit website HERB FREEDOM for ailments, remedies, etc.,

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Shalawam (peace) blessings.:)))













