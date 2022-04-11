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04/09/2022 War Room keeps close watch on 25m people locked down in Shanghai: 23 Chinese cities presently under full or partial lockdown, yet we never gotten to the bottom of the Wuhan lab, the PLA military bio lab, it’s still all up in the air.