The Walls Are Closing In — And They Know It

We are in a critical moment of this war against the globalist monsters. The walls are closing in on them with each passing day — every executive order, every exposure, every move President Trump makes draws us closer to ending this nightmare.





Julie delivers a raw, urgent message on Donut Drops. These Luciferian bloodline families that ran the world took centuries slowly putting their schemes into place. Patiently. Methodically. Slowly over time, they hijacked our financial system. They rigged elections. They installed their puppets into powerful positions. They infiltrated our schools, colleges, corporations. They stole our time, our energy, our wealth, and our health. They poisoned our food, water, air, medicines, and vaccines. They replaced journalists with CIA operatives to shape the narrative.





The media will not report on that.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.