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5.25.22 These WEF MONSTERS REVEAL their PLANS! Election season guns, race and babies! PRAY!
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112 views • May 27, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Wanted to get this out now… hoping you are having a great week. Wanted to cover what the psychopaths in the World Economic Forum were discussing…their plans to take over the earth in plain sight. This intro is my hope of their future arrests for their brazen hatred and killing of humanity and love for power. Also will touch a little on the shooting in Texas…the enemies predictable election year gun rights push, and some reminders on how the elite attempt to control us on all levels of life.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v164o8f-5.25.22-these-wef-monsters-reveal-their-plans-election-season-guns-race-and.html
Wanted to get this out now… hoping you are having a great week. Wanted to cover what the psychopaths in the World Economic Forum were discussing…their plans to take over the earth in plain sight. This intro is my hope of their future arrests for their brazen hatred and killing of humanity and love for power. Also will touch a little on the shooting in Texas…the enemies predictable election year gun rights push, and some reminders on how the elite attempt to control us on all levels of life.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v164o8f-5.25.22-these-wef-monsters-reveal-their-plans-election-season-guns-race-and.html
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