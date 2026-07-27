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This Missionary said there were many people who didn't know what the vaccines were for...
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300 views • Yesterday

After rethinking this, apparently he was right! It's the few that knew what they were for.

Sources

Originally procured from:

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/2081165372833829068

https://www.facebook.com/shawn.waugh.79/

Music: Alice in Chains - Don't Follow

---------------

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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vaccinecoviddied suddenly
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