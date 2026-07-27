This Missionary said there were many people who didn't know what the vaccines were for...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After rethinking this, apparently he was right! It's the few that knew what they were for.
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/2081165372833829068
https://www.facebook.com/shawn.waugh.79/
Music: Alice in Chains - Don't Follow
---------------
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report