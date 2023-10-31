Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Northern - The Man Who Talks to Animals
channel image
Samlaunch
199 Subscribers
46 views
Published 14 hours ago

Strange story so I read everything and found 3 videos on Youtube (rolled them into one presentation). Bill talks to dogs, cats, horses, fish, elephants, etc. He says cats lie unless they are sick; then, they tell the truth. All animals worldwide understand English. It was interesting so I assembled what could be found about animal behavior :-)

https://www.chronofhorse.com/article/bill-northern-helps-callas-dreams-come-true/ https://itsrainmakingtime.ch/bill-northern-horses-mouth/

https://dowsingtochangeyourlife.blogspot.com/2016/02/bill-northern-horse-whisperer.html

http://www.billnorthern.com/

https://sandybeachgirl.com/?p=6132

Found this story about Mr. Northern from:

https://rense.com/general/bn.htm https://www.renseradio.com/

Keywords
billanimalsnorthen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket