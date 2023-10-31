Bill Northern - The Man Who Talks to Animals

Strange story so I read everything and found 3 videos on Youtube (rolled them into one presentation). Bill talks to dogs, cats, horses, fish, elephants, etc. He says cats lie unless they are sick; then, they tell the truth. All animals worldwide understand English. It was interesting so I assembled what could be found about animal behavior :-)
https://www.chronofhorse.com/article/bill-northern-helps-callas-dreams-come-true/ https://itsrainmakingtime.ch/bill-northern-horses-mouth/
https://dowsingtochangeyourlife.blogspot.com/2016/02/bill-northern-horse-whisperer.html
http://www.billnorthern.com/
https://sandybeachgirl.com/?p=6132
Found this story about Mr. Northern from:
https://rense.com/general/bn.htm https://www.renseradio.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.