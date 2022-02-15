© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0214-2022-SHHH--A SECRET WAY TO SAVE ON THE NEWEST FROM PLASMA ENERGY SOLUTION ...BE READY WHEN SHORTAGES HAPPEN!
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • February 15, 2022
Lynn and Steph share a special offer you will only hear about on this video and receive on a blog. Get your Community Plasma Energy Cabinet stocked now! Get the details in this video on a great savings on Kan-Sir Plus, Glutathione, Magnesium, Super Immune Plus Pine Plus and more! Team up with family and friends and be prepared! Email Lynn at [email protected] for ordering details. https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Don’t forget Lynn and Steph have done a video on special ways to use our Plasma Energy combinations when you make your own skin cancer cream, tooth paste, mouthwash and much more. See links below
https://www.brighteon.com/5d784f61-ad4b-4320-813d-e6ce9edc8320
https://www.brighteon.com/67902ce2-fc34-44ed-bb6c-9d71b8c27465
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Don’t forget Lynn and Steph have done a video on special ways to use our Plasma Energy combinations when you make your own skin cancer cream, tooth paste, mouthwash and much more. See links below
https://www.brighteon.com/5d784f61-ad4b-4320-813d-e6ce9edc8320
https://www.brighteon.com/67902ce2-fc34-44ed-bb6c-9d71b8c27465
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.