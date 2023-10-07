Create New Account
How to habituate better breathing ☯️ Taoist Breathing #3
jroseland
Hiking Mt. Vitosha here in Bulgaria I came across this cool rock formation that I thought would be perfect for recording a video about habituating better breathing habits.We all know that our default shallow breathing is not optimal and there are numerous short and long-term health benefits of proper diaphragmatic breathing. The problem is that it's difficult to remember to practice profound breathing throughout your day...


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Keywords
taoist breathingtantric breathingdiaphragmatic breathingabdominal-diaphragmatic breathingbetter breathingmt vitosha bulgaria breathing techniques breathwork

