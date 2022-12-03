Create New Account
Hammer Fist Strike for Self Defense
Code Red Defense
Published 11 hours ago |

Learn self-defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this video, we demonstrate a hammer first strike for self defense.

There are some strikes more effective than others when you’re placed in a dangerous situation. A hammer fist is one of the most devastating self defense strikes.

Striking Fundamentals:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/striking-fundamentals/

Self Defense Article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-set-up-a-hammer-fist-strike/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

