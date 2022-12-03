Hammer Fist Strike for Self Defense

Learn self-defense:
In this video, we demonstrate a hammer first strike for self defense.
There are some strikes more effective than others when you’re placed in a dangerous situation. A hammer fist is one of the most devastating self defense strikes.
