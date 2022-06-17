Are Nanoparticles or Spike Protein From The Vaccine Causing These Strange Clots?

Warning: This video has images that could be disturbing to you. I do not have the answers on this. I am simply presenting the information so you can make your own decisions.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. MUST SEE: Mortician Finds Massive Hand-Sized Clots In Cadavers After Vax

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=62a7ba3fd3003e1cb461bc00





2. Mike Adams looks at the strange clots under the microscope live.

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=62a7a9a671d5801bf19beb91