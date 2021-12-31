God's Name is NOT Yahweh

I used to believe that God's Name was Yahweh. But one day I was poised with the question how do I really know that it is Yahweh? I need to know 100% that I am using the correct name because God tells us in the Bible to use His Name. And in searching out the evidence lead me to the discovery that Yahweh is Jupiter and that the Manuscripts all say Yehovah as God's Name.

Yahweh is not a Hebrew word and has no Hebrew root words. There are zero manuscripts showing God's Name as Yahweh. The proof is just not there. It could be a conspiracy by liberal leftist professors here in the United States to move the name so they can say that the Name of God was barrowed from a desert God. That is what is said in the classrooms in college. Please do your own research, proof all things. Bless those that have eye to see and ears to hear.

Also check out the longer version with more detailed video titled, The Name Above All Names. That one goes into the ban of using God's Name with is un-Biblical.



#God'sName #Yehovah #MovementtoRestoreGod'sName #Jehovah #ProjectTruthBeam



God Bless!