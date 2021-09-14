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World Exclusive 1st Documentary Movie on 2020 Election Investigation Who Is Stealing America
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52 views • September 14, 2021
Joshua Philips is an investigative reporter for The Epoch Times of New York. In this documentary he delves into a number of oddities that occurred In the November 3, 2020 Election, including the Dominion voting machines and their connections to UBS New York and UBS Beijing China as well as consultations with a number of cyber experts and poll watchers.
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