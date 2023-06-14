Converting To Catholicism In The Time Of Pope Francis | Timothy Flanders

John-Henry Westen





June 13, 2023





Editor-in-Chief of OnePeterFive Timothy Flanders exposes the worst 'Deep Church' plans and operations from the globalist Pope Francis Regime. From Pachamama worship in the Vatican, shadow 'Deep Church' actors, and the Synodal acceptance of sin, Pope Francis' pontificate has been filled with confusion, division, and misinformation deceiving faithful Catholics. Flanders and the entire OnePeterFive team are sounding the alarm against dangers in the time of Pope Francis. Join John-Henry Westen as he goes one-on-one with Timothy Flanders to find out why he converted to the Catholic Faith — and why he continues to remain in the Catholic Church.





The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Musicbed: MB01VABDEL85M7I





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2tzwda-converting-to-catholicism-in-the-time-of-pope-francis-timothy-flanders.html