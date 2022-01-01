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LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 29 & UNDER! LAST REPORT THIS YEAR!
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51 views • January 01, 2022
LATEST DETAILED VAERS REPORT AGES 29 & UNDER! LAST REPORT THIS YEAR!
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
Link to today's VAERS report:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D264F037
I'm running various reports on the VAERS system and will be posting videos showing all of the destruction from this fake vaccine/bioweapon.
Every Friday morning will show the new, updated reports.
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnleII2pLbaK/
Link to today's VAERS report:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D264F037
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