© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Brian Logan: RACIST, NewsClips: stupid, Devory Darkins: DUMBFOUNDED, Rubin: Relentless | EP1512 - Highlights Begin 03/25/2025 10:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6r6qdc-ep1512.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Trump just rebranded the U.S. Digital Service as 'DOGE'
https://www.fastcompany.com/91264603/trump-just-rebranded-the-u-s-digital-service-as-doge
*** :08
Anthony Brian Logan 03/25 - MSNBC Elie Mystal Says Voter Registration Is... RACIST?
https://rumble.com/embed/v6oxrnu/?pub=2trvx
***
NewsClips 03/25 - Jordan targets 'stupid' decisions from anti-Trump judges | Rob Schmitt Tonight
https://www.brighteon.com/60fba2aa-ea31-4e1e-aa0d-a7b46096091b
***
Devory Darkins 03/25 - Democrat voters are DUMBFOUNDED after THIS question on Elon Musk
***
Rubin Report 03/25 - 'Real Time' Crowd Roars for Bill Maher's Relentless Truth Bombs
https://rumble.com/embed/v6oxs66/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths