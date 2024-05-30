🇷🇺🇺🇦 Servicemen of the Center group shared footage of the destruction of yet another Abrams near Novoselovka.

Create New Account
The Prisoner
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Servicemen of the Center group shared footage of the destruction of another Abrams near Novoselovka.

As the fighter himself says, he hit an expensive tin can with an ordinary FPV drone, with a shot from an RPG-7, hitting the ammunition.

