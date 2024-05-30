🇷🇺🇺🇦 Servicemen of the Center group shared footage of the destruction of yet another Abrams near Novoselovka.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Servicemen of the Center group shared footage of the destruction of another Abrams near Novoselovka.
As the fighter himself says, he hit an expensive tin can with an ordinary FPV drone, with a shot from an RPG-7, hitting the ammunition.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.