What? Signs to Suitcase Nukes? 12/02/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan will be showing us signs we need to look out for before the Suitcase Nukes go off. Topics include: New Financial System, Trump setting up new banking system, massive arrests, victory celebrations and much more!
00:00 War and Overcoming
03:25 Thank you for Helping
07:10 Nuclear War Practice
13:17 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
20:12 Arrests Ensue DJT Inaugurated
22:59 Suitcase Nukes
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: