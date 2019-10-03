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Top 10 Massive Insects That Are Actually Real
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231 views • October 03, 2019
00:25 #10: Hercules Beetle
01:13 #9: Tarantula Hawk
01:56 #8: Giant Water Bug
02:49 #7: Actaeon Beetle
03:31 #6: Titan Beetle
04:08 #5: Goliath Beetle
04:47 #4: Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing
05:32 #3, #2 & #1 ???
01:13 #9: Tarantula Hawk
01:56 #8: Giant Water Bug
02:49 #7: Actaeon Beetle
03:31 #6: Titan Beetle
04:08 #5: Goliath Beetle
04:47 #4: Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing
05:32 #3, #2 & #1 ???
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