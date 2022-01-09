Flurona Infections And Deaths Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/07/2022(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Friday, January 7, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing flurona. A new term to describe people who have contracted both the corona virus and the normal flu. Also outlining the current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that people eating gluten and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in real trouble should they contract the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a report out that outlines the health benefits of drinking black coffee. The World Health Organization has removed coffee from the potentially carcinogenic foods because it a help prevent some cancers. Several studies have found that drinking coffee is linked to lower incidence of type 2 diabetes. It has also been linked prevention of depression and dementia.CallersCherie has two questions the first concerns her own over growth of bacteria in her small intestine. Second she has questions concerning her children who both have cystic fibrosis.David asks Dr. Wallach if it is possible to speed up cell growth.Gregory has been told he has an allergy to chocolate but eats it with no reaction.Bruce's brother is in the ICU with COVID 19 and hospital staff won't let him give his brother nutritional supplements.