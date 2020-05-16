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Setting The Stage For Phase 2 As States Deploy National Guard For Contact Tracing
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192 views • May 16, 2020
Spiro Skouras

Several states are preparing to ease restrictions related to the Coronavirus lockdowns, other states have extended the lockdowns while a handful of states like South Dakota never imposed a statewide lockdown at all, why don’t we hear about this in the mainstream media?

Surely we would hear about these rogue states if there was a significant increase in the numbers of infected or deaths because the establishment would never miss an opportunity to justify the lockdowns and say see, we told you so, now get back in side!

All of this is taking place as many states across the country are beginning to implement their contact tracing programs. Several of these states are calling on the National Guard to assist in their contact tracing programs and training has already begun.

While it has been stated that the National Guard's function is not a law enforcement role, their roll is Public Health Service, it must be noted that the very foundation of the contact tracing program is not only tracking every individual and their contacts, but isolating and quarantining suspected individuals who are infected.

So where does the line of law enforcement end? And the function of a Public Health Service begin? Only time will tell.

Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/dr-andrew-kaufman-they-want-to-genetically-modify-us-with-the-covid-19-vaccine.html

I believe in our freedoms': the governor who resists lockdown and stresses American liberty
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/21/south-dakota-covid-19-coronavirus-freedom
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cdcvaccinetestingnational guardspiro skourasphase 2contact tracingstates deploycell phone app
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