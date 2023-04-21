Rectification des droits de l'homme et du citoyen par Pablo escobar macron et son gouvernement de malfaiteurs
1) La vraie declaration avec 30 articles !
https://www.ohchr.org/en/human-rights/universal-declaration/translations/french
2) La fausse déclaration des droits de l'homme et du citoyen avec 17 articles ? rectifié par Pablo Escobar macron et les mafieux de son gouverne-ment !
https://www.conseil-constitutionnel.fr/le-bloc-de-constitutionnalite/declaration-des-droits-de-l-homme-et-du-citoyen-de-1789
https://www.profession-gendarme.com/declaration-universelle-des-droits-de-lhomme-modifiee-en-silence/
