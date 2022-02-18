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Mike Simms & Kathy Scarborough address huge crowd in Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022.
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Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022. Freedom Rally.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Mike Simms and Kathy from Adelaide speak.
Mike and Kathy have been at the forefront of this fight against vaccines and medical tyranny for many years, and are determined to make a change.
Mike is the founder of The Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccinations in Australia, with many successful rallies and actions being carried out to date.
Kathy has been extremely busy organising rallies in Adelaide and doing great work with Vaccination Information South Australia, who recently celebrated 25 years in the game, congratulations!
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/
https://www.facebook.com/VisaVaccinationInformationServingAustralia/
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The People are Awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Mike Simms and Kathy from Adelaide speak.
Mike and Kathy have been at the forefront of this fight against vaccines and medical tyranny for many years, and are determined to make a change.
Mike is the founder of The Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccinations in Australia, with many successful rallies and actions being carried out to date.
Kathy has been extremely busy organising rallies in Adelaide and doing great work with Vaccination Information South Australia, who recently celebrated 25 years in the game, congratulations!
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA/
https://www.facebook.com/VisaVaccinationInformationServingAustralia/
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The People are Awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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