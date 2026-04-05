Iran Aerial view: 2 US HC-130J Combat King II & 2 MH-6 Little Bird were destroyed in Iran

Adding, more about this:

NYT confirms what some "Special Forces Insiders" have been saying on X.

The US blew up two of their C-130s which got stuck in the sand.

Video Description:

Aerial view of the site where 2 HC-130J Combat King II and 2 MH-6 Little Bird were destroyed in Iran.

Adding:

It became clear why the Americans were so eagerly searching for the pilot of the downed F-15E.

It was an Air Force colonel. He has already been taken to Kuwait.

He spent more than a day in enemy territory in a mountainous area.

From previous video:

The wreckage of a light American helicopter MH-6 Little Bird near the wreckage of search and rescue aircraft HC-130J Combat King II, destroyed by US Air Force strikes in Iran to prevent them from falling into the hands of the IRGC.

Probably, military personnel of the special unit NSWDG, involved in the search and rescue operation, could have been transported on it, with the aim of surveying the area where the pilot was located, evacuating him and making a quick retreat.

The results for the entire episode.

F-15 Strike Eagle - 1

A-10 Thunderbolt II - 1

HC-130J Combat King II - 2

MQ-9 Reaper - 2

Hermes 900 - 1

UH-60 Black Hawk - 2

MH-6 Little Bird - 2

Adding:

The Americans landed 400 km from the border of Iran with Iraq (!) south of the important city Isfahan, where the Iranian nuclear technology center, military and missile bases, as well as an airbase are located.

Coordinates: 32.258394, 51.901927

The US benefited from the desert terrain with low population density in this area and the element of surprise, which allowed them to set up a temporary field airfield for a short period. But it was no longer possible to leave the airfield on their own.

Nevertheless, the passage of a whole procession of planes and helicopters to such a critically important city says a lot about the state of Iran's air defense. What if the Americans had not flown to rescue their pilot, but to seize Iran's nuclear facility for the subsequent extraction of uranium?

Adding, @DD Geopolitics:

As for the rescue operation… we’ll analyze it later. There are so many conflicting stories and wild speculation floating around that it’s getting ridiculous.

Our quick take: they got the pilots out—but it was a total mess.

One thing worth noting: until the U.S. releases some kind of evidence (even something as basic as a blurred photo of the crew), people have every right to question what actually happened.

Look at Nicolás Maduro—when he was captured, images flooded out almost immediately. In this case, all we have are statements from U.S. officials relayed through U.S. media, plus photos of burnt-out aircraft.