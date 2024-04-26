Ukrainian soldiers killed in Krasnogorovka.
Some fairly distressing images of KIA AFU militants in the Krasnogorovka Brick Factory which was taken by the 5th Tank Brigade yesterday.
Video Credit: @Chub_detection
