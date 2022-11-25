What a Millennial Investor Sees in Uranium | Fabi Lara

The world needs energy, and nuclear energy appears to be one of the best alternatives for the foreseeable future. Fabi Lara, creator of The Next Big Rush—the media channel with the highest engagement rates in the junior mining industry—explains that nuclear energy's reputation has risen over time as green and secure.

Lara points out that developing nations are now the ones promoting the use of nuclear energy because it is cost-effective and works regardless of adverse climate conditions. Uranium is a key ingredient for nuclear energy, and its long production process allows investors to spot opportunities before the lag.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Craig Parry, executive chairman of Vizsla Copper (TSX-V: VCU), reports on the company’s plans over the next six months at the Woodjam Project in British Columbia. The British Columbian Supreme Court has just released the final approval for Viszla Copper to carry out the acquisition of this project.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/what-a-millennial-investor-sees-in-uranium/


















