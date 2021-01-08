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State Police Escort Antifa to Stop the Steal Rally and they Attack Capitol Hill
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201 views • January 08, 2021
At least Two known Antifa members posed as pro-Trump to infiltrate Capitol - Eyewitness saw
bus loads of Antifa being brought in and Escorted by State Police
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bus loads of Antifa being brought in and Escorted by State Police
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
Saul Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/saul-alinskys-rules-for-radicals/
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