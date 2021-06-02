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광야의 소리 7,040(시대읽기)(주의 나라를 사모하는 자는 알아야)인공태양과 네째날 만드신 태양의 차이
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10 views • June 02, 2021
Rev 19:6 또 내가 들으니 허다한 무리의 음성도 같고 많은 물소리도 같고 큰 뇌성도 같아서 가로되 할렐루야 주 우리 하나님 곧 전능하신 이가 통치하시도다
Rev 19:7 우리가 즐거워하고 크게 기뻐하여 그에게 영광을 돌리세 어린양의 혼인 기약이 이르렀고 그 아내가 예비하였으니
Rev 19:8 그에게 허락하사 빛나고 깨끗한 세마포를 입게 하셨은즉 이 세마포는 성도들의 옳은 행실이로다 하더라
Rev 19:9 천사가 내게 말하기를 기록하라 어린 양의 혼인 잔치에 청함을 입은 자들이 복이 있도다 하고 또 내게 말하되 이것은 하나님의 참되신 말씀이라 하기로
Rev 19:7 우리가 즐거워하고 크게 기뻐하여 그에게 영광을 돌리세 어린양의 혼인 기약이 이르렀고 그 아내가 예비하였으니
Rev 19:8 그에게 허락하사 빛나고 깨끗한 세마포를 입게 하셨은즉 이 세마포는 성도들의 옳은 행실이로다 하더라
Rev 19:9 천사가 내게 말하기를 기록하라 어린 양의 혼인 잔치에 청함을 입은 자들이 복이 있도다 하고 또 내게 말하되 이것은 하나님의 참되신 말씀이라 하기로
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