And We Know 12.21.2022 WE caught them ALL! AZ court, FTX, Weinstein, Brazil, Twit BOTS, Ukraine, Trump PRAY!
Published 18 hours ago |
LT of And We Know


Dec 21, 2022


One day changes so much doesn’t it? We go from Kari giving great speeches to actually seeing folks on the Stand in AZ…testifying? Maybe this is how 2020 should have played out instead of showing everyone in videos…get it in court…wow. They are after Trump as usual, Twitter continues exposure and the jabs aren’t going away … let’s hang in there


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21tjfq-12.21.22-we-caught-them-all-az-court-ftx-weinstein-brazil-twit-bots-ukraine.html


trumpcurrent eventsnewsliessabotagedeep statevaccinechristianarizonatwittercourtukrainebrazilbotsweinsteinjabshotinjectionchain of custodyltand we knowkari lakeexposing evilftxinoculation covid

