And We Know 12.21.2022 WE caught them ALL! AZ court, FTX, Weinstein, Brazil, Twit BOTS, Ukraine, Trump PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Dec 21, 2022





One day changes so much doesn’t it? We go from Kari giving great speeches to actually seeing folks on the Stand in AZ…testifying? Maybe this is how 2020 should have played out instead of showing everyone in videos…get it in court…wow. They are after Trump as usual, Twitter continues exposure and the jabs aren’t going away … let’s hang in there





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21tjfq-12.21.22-we-caught-them-all-az-court-ftx-weinstein-brazil-twit-bots-ukraine.html



