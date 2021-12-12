The Babel Effect | The Great Vow-El shift.



What if there was a reset so big it covered a long period in HIS-story that no one knew it even happened.... what would you say? what if in this period they changed our language they changed the spells they changed the shape of this realm they even changed gods this period in history is known as the great vowel (vow el aka vow to god )shift....and these vowels they called them a device and even the masonic orders use the vowels in plain sight with there symbolic body language this is a huge deep video not for the faint hearted.



This is the initial video I was referring to when I hypothesized English may possibly be a System constructed