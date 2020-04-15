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Episode #1885 - Tuesday - April 14, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/zubeasSQNmg
Economic Civil War! "Mutiny On The Bounty" Trump & states battle over reopening economy - 1885-6P
The issue of when to reopen the economy, and the battle between the states and Trump, appears to be the big issue looming over the US this week, now that it’s become clear that the urgent shortage of supplies that certain Democratic governors had warned of actually wasn’t a problem after all. This pissing contest will consume a surprisingly large amount of this week’s news cycle. As states on the West and East coasts of the US promised to work together to develop plans for regional reopenings of economy – plans that could be released as soon as Tuesday, according to Cali Gov. Gavin Newsom – President Trump on Tuesday continued to insist that the decision of when to reopen the economy rests with him alone. “Mutiny On The Bounty” & Economic Civil War! Trump & states battle over reopening economy – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/B8lY30qxSP7
GUEST: Sheriff Richard Mack: During his tenure as sheriff, Mack received national attention for initiating Mack v. United States (later restyled to Printz v. United States), a lawsuit against the federal government which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution, because they comprised a congressional action that compelled state officers to execute Federal law. These portions were interim provisions until a national instant background check system for gun purchasers could be implemented. In a 5–4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the provisions of the Brady Act in question were, in fact, unconstitutional. https://cspoa.org/
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