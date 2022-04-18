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And We Know 4.18.2022 A WEEK to REMEMBER! They are AFTER OUR CHILDREN, a SPIRITUAL BATTLE like no other! PRAY!
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117 views • April 19, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Hope you had a wonderful weekend recognizing the death and resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ. It seemed to be a rather quiet weekend, but there were some messages from president Trump, I will show you Scottie Scheffler’s amazing interview following his win at the Master’s…truly remarkable sharing his faith, we will show trafficking of children info, some vax movie info, Jan. 6 hidden cam footage and end with hope.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11fe59-4.18.22-a-week-to-remember-they-are-after-our-children-a-spiritual-battle-l.html
Hope you had a wonderful weekend recognizing the death and resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ. It seemed to be a rather quiet weekend, but there were some messages from president Trump, I will show you Scottie Scheffler’s amazing interview following his win at the Master’s…truly remarkable sharing his faith, we will show trafficking of children info, some vax movie info, Jan. 6 hidden cam footage and end with hope.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11fe59-4.18.22-a-week-to-remember-they-are-after-our-children-a-spiritual-battle-l.html
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