CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Debunking the CO2 / Climate Lies

January 4, 2024: My guest this week is Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition (Canada). We discuss the ICSC's second report on Ottawa’s $60 billion “Climate Change Master Plan.” In the report, Tom points out the utter insanity of spending unaffordable amounts of taxpayers’ money on a problem that doesn’t exist. We review some of the abundant scientific data that indicate global warming is neither the crisis so many claim it is . . . nor the result of human activity and CO2.
Viewers and listeners can learn more at: https://www.icsc-canada.com
or at: http://climatechangereconsidered.org
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.