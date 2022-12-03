This is a quality compressed video (at 1920 by 1080 resolution) of YE in his gimp outfit and fly jacket on The Alex Jones Show. (It drives the left crazy when YE says that he loves everyone. It is not politically correct.)

File is just under 2GB (at nearly 3 HOURS in HD), for easy download and transfers.

Get your net and a bottle of Yahoo, before you watch this!

ORIGINAL UPLOAD:

https://www.odysee.com/@Tiger_Diamond:a/YE-on-The-Alex-Jones-Show:1

SOURCE VIDEO:

Ye West LIVE In-Studio With Alex Jones! Uncensored, Unchained, Raw – Thursday FULL SHOW 12/01/22

https://www.theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63893df613d24b7697321bc0

Intro thumb: Tiger Diamond 🐅💎

When you know the Truth:

If you love someone, speak the Truth, so that they have a chance to change before time is up!

If you don't love them, say nothing and let them fall.

This is why those that wish to control you, want to silence you. They fear the Truth, because Truth itself is a form of Love. Thus, they fear Love. Such a sad existence that is.

You may love anyone while speaking the Truth, while you may hate what they do. The potential is there for them to change.

May they learn the error of their ways, before their time is up.

Tiger Diamond