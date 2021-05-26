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America's Frontline Doctors files motion for temporary restraining order against use of COVID vaccine in children
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/americas-frontline-doctors-files-motion-for-temporary-restraining-order-against-use-of-covid-vaccine-in-children
Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold Doctor • Lawyer • Warrior Lab coat Founder of http://AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org
Dr Simone Gold @ "The Uncensored Truth Tour"