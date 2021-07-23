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NEWS ALERT: SECRET POLICE KNOCK-AND-TALK TECHNIQUE BEING USED DOOR-TO-DOOR! "Privacy Please!"
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62 views • July 23, 2021
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LAW ENFORCEMENT'S SECRET KNOCK AND TALK INVESTIGATIVE TECHNIQUE.
KNOCK AND TALK INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT'S MOST EFFECTIVE YET SUBTLE INVESTIGATIVE TECHNIQUES. IT'S NON-EVASIVE AND USUALLY RESULTS IN THE SUBJECT UNDER INVESTIGATION GIVING CONSENT TO SEARCH THEIR PERSON, PLACE, OR THINGS.
YET, IT HAS POTENTIAL FOR ABUSE IF IT IS USED FOR THE WRONG REASONS AGAINST LAW ABIDING CITIZENS.
SUBSCRIBE NOW: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/darinfredrickson
Master Surveillant publishes videos to help law abiding citizens and law enforcement learn about street crimes and drugs and how to safely navigate and survive in hostile environments. I support law enforcement that supports and defends our constitutional rights!
MASTER SURVEILLANT HELPS THOSE COMMITTED TO FIGHTING EVIL BY:
Exploring the dark underworld of street crime from a street detective’s perspective. Seeking the truth through facts rather than emotional rhetoric in street crime that is being politicized and agenda driven. Providing uncensored and transparent explanations and facts about how evil operates on the street.
Our safety and security has never been at greater risk. Mob rules, and law and order, and Justice is in the rear-view mirror. Police officers are under attack at all levels and are vacating an honorable profession at levels we have never seen. This hostile environment is here for the duration, and YOU must learn the street skills necessary to navigate this society you once thought safe.
Master Surveillant provides citizens and law enforcement with information, street crime news and updates, street crime outlook, personal protection strategies, techniques and tactics and other help to level the playing field. The public faces of Master Surveillant are Darin Fredrickson, CPP and Mary Fredrickson.
I served 20 years in law enforcement working in my agency's Major Offender Unit, assigned to the Repeat Offender Program's (ROP) Surveillance Team.
I also served as a provisional Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Clandestine Drug Laboratory task force member. Previously, I served on the Homicide/Drug Task Force, and as a Detective assigned to my department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau. I have over 25 years of surveillance experience in thousands of physical and technical surveillance operations involving private, corporate, and criminal cases.
I coauthored the books Applied Police and Fire Photography, Terrorist Attacks, Racial Profiling, Fundamentals of Physical Surveillance, Street Drug Investigation, and Fundamentals of Civil and Private Investigation. I have authored several criminal justice articles for various publications. My books are available at most online bookstores.
WARNING: The instructor cannot guarantee your safety through the use, or misuse, of the techniques in these videos. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, and/or expenses arising out of your participation in any training sessions, or demonstrations via video, media or in person, put on by Team Guardian, LLC. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, or expenses arising out of your possession, use, or misuse of any information, methods or products provided to you by Team Guardian, LLC. This includes but is not limited to, any special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages or injury of any kind (including but not limited to life, limb, personal or business income, physical damages, or any other losses whether or not foreseeable).
MASTER SURVEILLANT CATEGORIES: street drugs, street crime, covert surveillance, physical surveillance, technical surveillance, counter-surveillance, personal protection, staying safe, crime avoidance, mastering your surroundings, covert ops planning, defending your home, defending your family, tactical driving, evasive driving, escaping an attack, Master Surveillant Mindset.
KNOCK AND TALK INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT'S MOST EFFECTIVE YET SUBTLE INVESTIGATIVE TECHNIQUES. IT'S NON-EVASIVE AND USUALLY RESULTS IN THE SUBJECT UNDER INVESTIGATION GIVING CONSENT TO SEARCH THEIR PERSON, PLACE, OR THINGS.
YET, IT HAS POTENTIAL FOR ABUSE IF IT IS USED FOR THE WRONG REASONS AGAINST LAW ABIDING CITIZENS.
SUBSCRIBE NOW: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/darinfredrickson
Master Surveillant publishes videos to help law abiding citizens and law enforcement learn about street crimes and drugs and how to safely navigate and survive in hostile environments. I support law enforcement that supports and defends our constitutional rights!
MASTER SURVEILLANT HELPS THOSE COMMITTED TO FIGHTING EVIL BY:
Exploring the dark underworld of street crime from a street detective’s perspective. Seeking the truth through facts rather than emotional rhetoric in street crime that is being politicized and agenda driven. Providing uncensored and transparent explanations and facts about how evil operates on the street.
Our safety and security has never been at greater risk. Mob rules, and law and order, and Justice is in the rear-view mirror. Police officers are under attack at all levels and are vacating an honorable profession at levels we have never seen. This hostile environment is here for the duration, and YOU must learn the street skills necessary to navigate this society you once thought safe.
Master Surveillant provides citizens and law enforcement with information, street crime news and updates, street crime outlook, personal protection strategies, techniques and tactics and other help to level the playing field. The public faces of Master Surveillant are Darin Fredrickson, CPP and Mary Fredrickson.
I served 20 years in law enforcement working in my agency's Major Offender Unit, assigned to the Repeat Offender Program's (ROP) Surveillance Team.
I also served as a provisional Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Clandestine Drug Laboratory task force member. Previously, I served on the Homicide/Drug Task Force, and as a Detective assigned to my department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau. I have over 25 years of surveillance experience in thousands of physical and technical surveillance operations involving private, corporate, and criminal cases.
I coauthored the books Applied Police and Fire Photography, Terrorist Attacks, Racial Profiling, Fundamentals of Physical Surveillance, Street Drug Investigation, and Fundamentals of Civil and Private Investigation. I have authored several criminal justice articles for various publications. My books are available at most online bookstores.
WARNING: The instructor cannot guarantee your safety through the use, or misuse, of the techniques in these videos. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, and/or expenses arising out of your participation in any training sessions, or demonstrations via video, media or in person, put on by Team Guardian, LLC. By viewing these videos and its contents you indemnify and hold Team Guardian, LLC free and harmless from any and all claims, liability, loss, damage, or expenses arising out of your possession, use, or misuse of any information, methods or products provided to you by Team Guardian, LLC. This includes but is not limited to, any special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages or injury of any kind (including but not limited to life, limb, personal or business income, physical damages, or any other losses whether or not foreseeable).
MASTER SURVEILLANT CATEGORIES: street drugs, street crime, covert surveillance, physical surveillance, technical surveillance, counter-surveillance, personal protection, staying safe, crime avoidance, mastering your surroundings, covert ops planning, defending your home, defending your family, tactical driving, evasive driving, escaping an attack, Master Surveillant Mindset.
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