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Science has proven mask mandates are more harmful to children than COVID?
Data Dumper
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51 views • August 07, 2021
Ben Swann, August 6, 2021

Mask mandates are back. I told you over a year ago that this would happen. Even those who are vaccinated, according to the CDC must wear masks indoors at all times. What about the 10s of millions of kids headed back to school will be forced to wear masks even though science has proven that mask wearing is more dangerous for children than covid.

Plus you'll hear from Leila Centner and why she says parents need to step up and protect their kids.

Check out our sponsor for this episode, Create Tailwind https://createtailwind.com

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