SANTA ANA POT SHOP RAID SPARKS INVESTIGATION [THE SKY HIGH HIDDEN CAMERA FEED

VfB is actually using Wikipedia for this one: In United States constitutional law, reasonable expectation of privacy is a legal test which is crucial in defining the scope of the applicability of the privacy protections of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It is related to, but is not the same as, a right to privacy, a much broader concept which is found in many legal systems (see privacy law). Overall, reasonable expectations of privacy can be subjective or objective.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reasonable_expectation_of_privacy_(United_States)





The Santa Ana Police Department will launch an internal affairs investigation after being provided video clips showing officers engaging in questionable behavior during a police raid last month on a medical marijuana dispensary, Police Chief Carlos Rojas told Voice of OC this week.





Attorney Matthew Pappas, who edited and produced the clips before providing them to Voice of OC, says the video shows officers eating food laced with marijuana, known in pot lingo as “edibles,” and seized during the raid. Officers also played darts inside the pot shop while apparently completing an inventory of the shop’s contents. Pappas represents the shuttered Sky High Holistic dispensary where the video was recorded.





The clips also show officers dismantling video equipment and cameras, indicating they didn’t know other cameras continued to record their activities.





Full story: http://goo.gl/kx8MsM | https://voiceofoc.org/2015/06/santa-ana-to-investigate-police-conduct-in-pot-shop-raid/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTKTfUHfeKM





Santa Ana cops raid same marijuana shop where officers were videotaped seemingly eating pot candies

SANTA ANA — Several employees at a Santa Ana medical marijuana clinic were briefly detained Wednesday after police converged on the collective for the second time in less than two months…





https://www.ocregister.com/2015/07/10/santa-ana-cops-raid-same-marijuana-shop-where-officers-were-videotaped-seemingly-eating-pot-candies/





Cops Say Video Showing Them Maybe Eating Pot Edibles Invaded Their Privacy

Did you hear the one about the three cops who are mad that a hidden surveillance camera at a marijuana dispensary caught them allegedly misbehaving?





https://laist.com/news/rotflmao-cops





Cops charged after pot shop's hidden cameras show them eating snacks

Officers tried to block video as evidence. They said it violated their privacy.





https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/03/cops-charged-after-pot-shops-hidden-cameras-show-them-eating-snacks/





Marijuana-munching cops fired after being caught on tape

A squad of hungry, destructive police officers in Southern California are looking for new...





https://www.seattlepi.com/local/marijuana/article/Marijuana-munching-cops-fired-after-being-caught-8398520.php





Cops caught on pot raid video argue they deserved privacy after disabling all but one camera

https://www.abajournal.com/news/article/cops_caught_on_pot_raid_video_argue_they_deserved_privacy_after_disabling_a