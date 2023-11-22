Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There is NO scientific evidence mass vaccination eliminated any disease, said Robert Mendlesohn MD
channel image
The Prisoner
8858 Subscribers
Shop now
296 views
Published 13 hours ago

“There is no convincing scientific evidence that mass inoculations can be credited with eliminating any childhood disease.” — Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD “I believe modern medicine’s treatments for diseases  are seldom effective, and they’re often more dangerous than the disease they’re designed to treat. “I believe that more than ninety percent of Modern Medicine could disappear from the face of the earth (doctors, hospitals, drugs, and equipment) and the effect on our health would be immediate and beneficial.” — Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD in “Confessions of a  Medical Heretic” (1979)

The full Part 1 of the documentary by Children's Health Defense, from where this video clip came from, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v3gs10a-covid-unmasked-part-1-the-problem.html

Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD's “Confessions of a  Medical Heretic” (1979) is archived here: https://archive.org/details/confessions-of-a-medical-heretic

Some quotes by Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD are posted here:
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/325752.Robert_S_Mendelsohn

and here:
https://www.azquotes.com/author/42828-Robert_S_Mendelsohn

and here:
http://whale.to/vaccine/quotes20.html

and here:
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/6862331-medicine-today-has-become-a-religion-and-the-doctors-are

and here:
https://libquotes.com/robert-s-mendelsohn

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
failuremass vaccinationrobert mendlesohn md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket