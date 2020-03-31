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73: WARNING: Upcoming Food Shortage
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52 views • March 31, 2020
There will be a food shortage for the next year and a half at least beginning in October of 2020. Don't rely on your refrigerator or freezer. Stock up. Be aware, prepare and be safe.
Must watch: Jordan Maxwell video released March 30
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hfrjdNG6A
Correct your political standing
https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/birth-certificate.html
email: [email protected]
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
Must watch: Jordan Maxwell video released March 30
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7hfrjdNG6A
Correct your political standing
https://www.lindaemmanuel.com/birth-certificate.html
email: [email protected]
Music by Twisterium licensed thru Audio Jungle June 2019
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