Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Did Disney Shelve "The Sound of Freedom," while the Media Clamors to Label the Film Q'anon??
Recharge Freedom
Walt Disney inherited the hit film, "The Sound of Freedom" when they purchased 20th Century Fox and their assets. Yeah, somehow they showed the film, while the corporate media is trying to get us to associate seeing the film with being a member of QAnon. It's a psyop designed to prevent the spread of such information, and values. But it's not working, "The Sound of Freedom" beat out Indiana Jones in the box office in half the theaters.#TheSoundofFreedom #disney #corporatemedia #psyop #childtrafficking


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


