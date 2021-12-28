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ORGANIZED COVID CRIME: DR. MARTIN SHOWS RECEIPTS OF PANDEMIC PRE-PLANNING (1/3)
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169 views • December 28, 2021
ORGANIZED COVID CRIME: DR. MARTIN SHOWS RECEIPTS OF PANDEMIC PRE-PLANNING (1/3)
Mirror. Source
Organized Covid Crime: Dr. Martin Shows Receipts of Pandemic Pre-Planning https://rumble.com/vrhuks-patented-genocide-dr.-martin-exposes-fauci-as-mercenary-of-death.html | All 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1J51KhW1lME/
DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Mirror. Source
Organized Covid Crime: Dr. Martin Shows Receipts of Pandemic Pre-Planning https://rumble.com/vrhuks-patented-genocide-dr.-martin-exposes-fauci-as-mercenary-of-death.html | All 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/j1J51KhW1lME/
DAVID E. MARTIN – Exposing Moderna; the Star of Plandemic: Indoctornation Reveals the Truth https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/ ~ Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
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