How I hacked a hardware crypto wallet and recovered $2 million

How I hacked a hardware crypto wallet and recovered $2 millionAll and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT9y-KQbqi4



"I was contacted to hack a Trezor One hardware wallet and recover $2 million worth of cryptocurrency (in the form of THETA). Knowing that existing research was already out there for this device, it seemed like it would be a slam dunk. Little did I realize the project would turn into a roller coaster ride with over three months of experimentation, failures, successes, and heart-stopping moments. It reminded me that hacking is always unpredictable, exciting, and educational, no matter how long you've been doing it. In this case, the stakes were higher than normal: I only had one chance to get it right. Read about it on The Verge:" https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/24/22... Check out Joe Grand here: YouTube: / joegrand Website: http://www.grandideastudio.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/joegrand



BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA