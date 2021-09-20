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Putin about pedophilia and Satan [20.09.2021]
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326 views • September 20, 2021
Putin ended the Rothschild’s control over Russia by nationalizing the Russian centralized bank.
He also banned food with GMO’s.
Now listen to his speech from 2013 where he speaks out against pedophilia and Satan.
Now we understand why the Satanist and Satan hate him.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/1235
https://t.me/KimOsboel
He also banned food with GMO’s.
Now listen to his speech from 2013 where he speaks out against pedophilia and Satan.
Now we understand why the Satanist and Satan hate him.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/1235
https://t.me/KimOsboel
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