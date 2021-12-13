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10 stages of genocide (MIRRORED)
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1072 views • December 13, 2021
10 stages of genocide (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Our Free Society at:-
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/10-stages-of-genocide:729?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
My comments for each video are below this long blurb. I also give credit if the video is from another channel and I have the link.
For both Truthers and Normies... the ONLY way we are going to fight this thing is IF you finally recognize that you have power within.
Please PLEASE start working on your issues. This is why it's so easy for the evils to control us, because they have harmed us psychologically for hundreds of years through all sorts of trauma - war, poverty, death, sickness through their poisons, physical and sexual abuse, all sorts of EMFs, RFs, MFs, etc., AND brainwashing and mind control.
Please start releasing your trauma and raise your vibration and learn how to use the occult to protect yourself from these evils.
They can NOT harm us if our vibration is high and we use our power within. I'll upload more tools as I find them.
Here's the playlist for that and other methods to help you -
http://bit.ly/RealFreedomPlaylist
And if you don't already know, please start learning about the Laws of Nature -
https://bit.ly/Natural-Law-Playlist
You can sub to my main YT channel if you want, but as of April 7, 2021, I will no longer be uploading there unless it's something I'm almost positive I won't get a strike for from nazi goolag, so that means 99% of the videos I upload won't be there, although I do love their playlist feature, so I hope you watch them because there's a wealth of information there.
I tried a workaround, but now they are striking me for that too and I just don't need the stress or want to waste the extra time it takes to do all of that extra work.
https://www.youtube.com/c/OurFreeSociety
It's also a good idea to sub to my YT backup channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFYfAkyJhr_aSecVhhfJrbA
As of April 7, 2021, you can find all of my videos on these 2 censorship free platforms.
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/ourfreesociety//
As usual there's tons of bugs with BC, so if the referral link doesn't work, go here -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PwuzxHtoe7Eo/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@OurFreeSociety:2
Saying that, the evils are going after LBRY/Odysee, so they may be closed down soon.
Please like, share, and subscribe if you so choose, and you can also join my list at
https://ourfreesociety.com
and also follow me on Twitter -
@freesociety2017
I'd also like to hear your thoughts on the video with a comment.
If you are serious about helping save yourself AND humanity, join our Think Tank by contacting me on my site. We need to strategize on what to do, not just blindly do what everyone else is doing.
We MUST work together to not only save us from this war, but also change our world for the best. We can't do it without you.
Never give up HOPE, because we can resolve this problem if we just stick together, strategize, and follow Natural Law practices.
And if you can help support my work which I've been doing full time for free since the war started, that would be much appreciated. You can even just click on links and buy things you need so I get a commission. It costs you nothing other than what you needed anyway.
This will help keep you up-to-date with what is going on so you can learn the truth and pass the information along to others.
Please visit here -
https://ourfreesociety.com/support/
- Thank you
Lastly, here are my views on other video platforms I've tried out including the ones I'm currently on -
https://ourfreesociety.com/video-platforms/
Original link -
https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3/10-stages-of-genocide:6
She's the only spiritually conscious truther who's like me and speaks her MIND. She calls it like it is and doesn't pretend nothing is going on and we can just meditate the evils away.
Mirrored from Odysee channel Our Free Society at:-
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/10-stages-of-genocide:729?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
My comments for each video are below this long blurb. I also give credit if the video is from another channel and I have the link.
For both Truthers and Normies... the ONLY way we are going to fight this thing is IF you finally recognize that you have power within.
Please PLEASE start working on your issues. This is why it's so easy for the evils to control us, because they have harmed us psychologically for hundreds of years through all sorts of trauma - war, poverty, death, sickness through their poisons, physical and sexual abuse, all sorts of EMFs, RFs, MFs, etc., AND brainwashing and mind control.
Please start releasing your trauma and raise your vibration and learn how to use the occult to protect yourself from these evils.
They can NOT harm us if our vibration is high and we use our power within. I'll upload more tools as I find them.
Here's the playlist for that and other methods to help you -
http://bit.ly/RealFreedomPlaylist
And if you don't already know, please start learning about the Laws of Nature -
https://bit.ly/Natural-Law-Playlist
You can sub to my main YT channel if you want, but as of April 7, 2021, I will no longer be uploading there unless it's something I'm almost positive I won't get a strike for from nazi goolag, so that means 99% of the videos I upload won't be there, although I do love their playlist feature, so I hope you watch them because there's a wealth of information there.
I tried a workaround, but now they are striking me for that too and I just don't need the stress or want to waste the extra time it takes to do all of that extra work.
https://www.youtube.com/c/OurFreeSociety
It's also a good idea to sub to my YT backup channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFYfAkyJhr_aSecVhhfJrbA
As of April 7, 2021, you can find all of my videos on these 2 censorship free platforms.
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/ourfreesociety//
As usual there's tons of bugs with BC, so if the referral link doesn't work, go here -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PwuzxHtoe7Eo/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@OurFreeSociety:2
Saying that, the evils are going after LBRY/Odysee, so they may be closed down soon.
Please like, share, and subscribe if you so choose, and you can also join my list at
https://ourfreesociety.com
and also follow me on Twitter -
@freesociety2017
I'd also like to hear your thoughts on the video with a comment.
If you are serious about helping save yourself AND humanity, join our Think Tank by contacting me on my site. We need to strategize on what to do, not just blindly do what everyone else is doing.
We MUST work together to not only save us from this war, but also change our world for the best. We can't do it without you.
Never give up HOPE, because we can resolve this problem if we just stick together, strategize, and follow Natural Law practices.
And if you can help support my work which I've been doing full time for free since the war started, that would be much appreciated. You can even just click on links and buy things you need so I get a commission. It costs you nothing other than what you needed anyway.
This will help keep you up-to-date with what is going on so you can learn the truth and pass the information along to others.
Please visit here -
https://ourfreesociety.com/support/
- Thank you
Lastly, here are my views on other video platforms I've tried out including the ones I'm currently on -
https://ourfreesociety.com/video-platforms/
Original link -
https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3/10-stages-of-genocide:6
She's the only spiritually conscious truther who's like me and speaks her MIND. She calls it like it is and doesn't pretend nothing is going on and we can just meditate the evils away.
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